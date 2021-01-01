Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Comes with 1485 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (786 against 610 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (592K versus 515K)
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1611 and 931 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 89.2% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.6%
PWM 250 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20
610 nits
iPhone 12 Pro +29%
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2400 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20
2780
iPhone 12 Pro +46%
4050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20
515165
iPhone 12 Pro +15%
592964

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 35 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20
87.2 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +5%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 October 2020
Release date August 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (80%)
2 (20%)
Total votes: 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
