Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Apple iPhone 14

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
Эпл Айфон 14
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1021 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3279 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 547K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (837 against 617 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
iPhone 14

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.5%
PWM 250 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 20
617 nits
iPhone 14 +36%
837 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 +4%
89.2%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20
925
iPhone 14 +87%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20
2761
iPhone 14 +71%
4729
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20
547974
iPhone 14 +49%
816555
CPU 147614 212927
GPU 195295 344469
Memory 97621 130488
UX 108092 132690
Total score 547974 816555
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 20
4309
iPhone 14 +119%
9425
Stability 88% 82%
Graphics test 25 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 4309 9425
PCMark 3.0 score 10571 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 35 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:25 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Note 20
123
iPhone 14 +10%
135
Video quality
Galaxy Note 20
105
iPhone 14 +39%
146
Generic camera score
Galaxy Note 20
120
iPhone 14 +11%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20 +9%
87.9 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 September 2022
Release date August 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

