Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Apple iPhone 14
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1021 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3279 mAh
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 547K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (837 against 617 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.5%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|60 Hz
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|12 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
925
iPhone 14 +87%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2761
iPhone 14 +71%
4729
|CPU
|147614
|212927
|GPU
|195295
|344469
|Memory
|97621
|130488
|UX
|108092
|132690
|Total score
|547974
|816555
|Stability
|88%
|82%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|4309
|9425
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10571
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2400 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|-
|OS size
|35 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:25 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
iPhone 14 +10%
135
Video quality
105
iPhone 14 +39%
146
Generic camera score
120
iPhone 14 +11%
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2022
|Release date
|August 2020
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.359 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.366 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
