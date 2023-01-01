Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Comes with 1021 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1021 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3279 mAh Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 547K)

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 547K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (837 against 617 nits)

Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (837 against 617 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price Apple iPhone 14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.5% PWM 250 Hz 60 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 617 nits iPhone 14 +36% 837 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 +4% 89.2% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 35 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:45 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 05:25 hr Standby - 122 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 n/a iPhone 14 37:24 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 123 iPhone 14 +10% 135 Video quality Galaxy Note 20 105 iPhone 14 +39% 146 Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 120 iPhone 14 +11% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Note 20 +9% 87.9 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 September 2022 Release date August 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.