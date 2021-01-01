Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Apple iPhone XR

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1358 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 10.2% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (692 against 610 nits)
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 931 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.2% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 100%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20
610 nits
iPhone XR +13%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 +13%
89.2%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20
931
iPhone XR +18%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +26%
2780
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 +23%
515165
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 35 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Note 20 +19%
123
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy Note 20 +19%
120
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20
87.2 dB
iPhone XR
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 September 2018
Release date August 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Apple iPhone 11
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
6. Apple iPhone XR vs Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Apple iPhone XR vs Apple iPhone 11
8. Apple iPhone XR vs Apple iPhone XS
9. Apple iPhone XR vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
10. Apple iPhone XR vs OnePlus 7T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish