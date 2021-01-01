Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs ROG Phone 5 Ultimate – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5 Ultimate
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has 2.3x more RAM: 18GB versus 8GB
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 522K)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (802 against 627 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20
627 nits
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate +28%
802 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 660
GPU clock 550 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM One UI 2.5 ROG UI
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 March 2021
Release date August 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 1200 USD
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

