Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Google Pixel 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (515K versus 319K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 593 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (689 against 610 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 393 PPI)
- Weighs 41 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|89.2%
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2400 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +57%
931
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +54%
2780
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 +61%
515165
319388
AnTuTu Rating (37th and 133rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Stock Android
|OS size
|35 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4080 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
25:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Pixel 5 +5%
129
Video quality
105
Pixel 5 +2%
107
Generic camera score
120
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.359 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.366 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.
