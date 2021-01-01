Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Google Pixel 5

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (515K versus 319K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 593 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (689 against 610 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 41 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.2% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20
610 nits
Pixel 5 +13%
689 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 +4%
89.2%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 620
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +57%
931
Pixel 5
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +54%
2780
Pixel 5
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 +61%
515165
Pixel 5
319388
AnTuTu Rating (37th and 133rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM One UI 2.5 Stock Android
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Note 20
123
Pixel 5 +5%
129
Video quality
Galaxy Note 20
105
Pixel 5 +2%
107
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20
87.2 dB
Pixel 5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 September 2020
Release date August 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.

