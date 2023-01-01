Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (964 against 619 nits)

Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (964 against 619 nits) 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 546K)

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 546K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 929 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 98.5% PWM 250 Hz 360 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 619 nits Pixel 7 +56% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 +5% 89.2% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android OS size 35 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:13 hr Watching video - 16:16 hr Gaming - 05:26 hr Standby - 73 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 n/a Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 123 Pixel 7 +18% 145 Video quality Galaxy Note 20 105 Pixel 7 +36% 143 Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 120 Pixel 7 +17% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 87.9 dB Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 October 2022 Release date August 2020 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.