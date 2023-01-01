Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 76% higher peak brightness (1087 against 619 nits)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 546K)
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 393 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 20
619 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +76%
1087 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 +1%
89.2%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2730 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20
929
Pixel 7 Pro +13%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20
2759
Pixel 7 Pro +15%
3179
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20
546708
Pixel 7 Pro +44%
788585
CPU 147614 213533
GPU 195295 317412
Memory 97621 110534
UX 108092 149583
Total score 546708 788585
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 20
4312
Pixel 7 Pro +48%
6398
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 44.9 °C
Stability 88% 72%
Graphics test 25 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 4312 6398
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy Note 20
10586
Pixel 7 Pro +8%
11476
Web score 7665 9113
Video editing 5703 6717
Photo editing 29880 18164
Data manipulation 8172 10793
Writing score 11921 16274
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 35 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:10 hr
Watching video - 14:51 hr
Gaming - 04:48 hr
Standby - 76 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 126°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 20
87.9 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +1%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 October 2022
Release date August 2020 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Google Pixel 7 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 7 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or Google Pixel 7 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Google Pixel 7 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Samsung Galaxy Note 20
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Note 20
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Samsung Galaxy Note 20
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish