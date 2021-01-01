Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Huawei Honor 20

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (515K versus 377K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (610 against 452 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.2% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.6%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.4 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 +35%
610 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 +6%
89.2%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +38%
931
Honor 20
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +18%
2780
Honor 20
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 +37%
515165
Honor 20
377088
AnTuTu Results (37th and 103rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 Magic 3.1
OS size 35 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Honor 20
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20 +8%
87.2 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 May 2019
Release date August 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Note 20
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Note 20
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or Samsung Galaxy Note 20
5. Huawei Mate 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Huawei Honor 20
7. Apple iPhone 11 or Huawei Honor 20
8. Apple iPhone XR or Huawei Honor 20
9. Huawei Nova 5T or Honor 20
10. Huawei P40 Lite or Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish