Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 40, which is powered by Kirin 9000E 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (654K versus 515K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 9000E 5G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
Mate 40

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.2% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 +3%
610 nits
Mate 40
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 20
89.2%
Mate 40
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Kirin 9000E 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G78 MP22
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2400 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20
515165
Mate 40 +27%
654385

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 11
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20
87.2 dB
Mate 40
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 October 2020
Release date August 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 40. It has a better display, performance, camera, design, and sound.

