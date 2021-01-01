Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Huawei P40

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
VS
Хуавей П40
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Huawei P40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3800 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 916 and 765 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 129.7%
PWM 250 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 +5%
610 nits
Huawei P40
582 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 +3%
89.2%
Huawei P40
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 550 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +20%
916
Huawei P40
765
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20
2770
Huawei P40 +12%
3103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20
473639
Huawei P40 +1%
478839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (94th and 92nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 11
OS size 35 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Huawei P40
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Huawei P40
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20 +10%
87.9 dB
Huawei P40
79.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 March 2020
Release date August 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Apple iPhone 11
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Huawei Honor 20
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
6. Huawei P40 vs Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei P40 vs Huawei P30
8. Huawei P40 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
9. Huawei P40 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
10. Huawei P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish