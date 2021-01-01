Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3800 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- Reverse charging feature
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 916 and 765 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 17 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|129.7%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2400 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +20%
916
765
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2770
Huawei P40 +12%
3103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
473639
Huawei P40 +1%
478839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (94th and 92nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|35 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
22:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.359 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.366 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1