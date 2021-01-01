Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs Edge (2021) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Motorola Edge (2021)

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
VS
Моторола Эдж (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Motorola Edge (2021)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Motorola Edge (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2021)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
Edge (2021)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 169 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 +7%
89.2%
Edge (2021)
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Motorola Edge (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +26%
2781
Edge (2021)
2203
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (63rd and 66th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:05 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 August 2021
Release date August 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 463 USD
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2021).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20
3. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20
6. Huawei P30 Pro vs Motorola Edge (2021)
7. OnePlus 8 Pro vs Motorola Edge (2021)
8. Google Pixel 4a vs Motorola Edge (2021)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish