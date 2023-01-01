Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Oppo Find X5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Oppo Find X5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 98.1% PWM 250 Hz 361 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 619 nits Find X5 Pro +23% 759 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Ceramic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 89.2% Find X5 Pro 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 35 GB 24.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:35 hr Watching video - 14:34 hr Gaming - 05:57 hr Standby - 80 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 n/a Find X5 Pro 29:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 110° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 21 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 123 Find X5 Pro +6% 130 Video quality Galaxy Note 20 105 Find X5 Pro +20% 126 Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 120 Find X5 Pro +8% 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 87.9 dB Find X5 Pro +1% 89.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 February 2022 Release date August 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.