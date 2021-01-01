Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs Reno 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (519K versus 308K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (848 against 628 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
Reno 4 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20
628 nits
Reno 4 Pro +35%
848 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 620
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +52%
931
Reno 4 Pro
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +55%
2815
Reno 4 Pro
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 +69%
519435
Reno 4 Pro
308015
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (41st and 153rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Reno 4 Pro
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Reno 4 Pro
24:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Note 20 +13%
123
Reno 4 Pro
109
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy Note 20 +11%
120
Reno 4 Pro
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2020 June 2020
Release date August 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

