Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (519K versus 308K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (848 against 628 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2400 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +52%
931
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +55%
2815
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 +69%
519435
308015
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (41st and 153rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|ColorOS 7.2
|OS size
|35 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|0:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
24:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Note 20 +13%
123
109
Video quality
Galaxy Note 20 +4%
105
101
Generic camera score
Galaxy Note 20 +11%
120
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|June 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.359 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.366 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.
