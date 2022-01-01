Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Galaxy A13

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (547K versus 127K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.4 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 +6%
617 nits
Galaxy A13
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 +7%
89.2%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 550 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2400 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +510%
927
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +372%
2766
Galaxy A13
586
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20 +330%
547621
Galaxy A13
127293
CPU 147614 43950
GPU 195295 22702
Memory 97621 38791
UX 108092 22119
Total score 547621 127293
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 88% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4284 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10552 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 35 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:55 hr
Watching video - 13:14 hr
Gaming - 07:21 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Galaxy A13
34:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20 +6%
87.9 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced August 2020 March 2022
Release date August 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

