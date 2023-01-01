Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs A13 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 245K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 245K) Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (619 against 436 nits)

Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (619 against 436 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 81.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 89.4% PWM 250 Hz Not detected Response time 6.4 ms 35 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1519:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 +42% 619 nits Galaxy A13 5G 436 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Green, Brown Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 +10% 89.2% Galaxy A13 5G 81.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1 OS size 35 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 123 Galaxy A13 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 20 105 Galaxy A13 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 120 Galaxy A13 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 +7% 87.9 dB Galaxy A13 5G 82.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced August 2020 December 2021 Release date August 2020 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.