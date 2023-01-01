Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Galaxy A23 VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Samsung Galaxy A23 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 265K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 265K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (619 against 462 nits)

Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (619 against 462 nits) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 460 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 6.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 +34% 619 nits Galaxy A23 462 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 +7% 89.2% Galaxy A23 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2400 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.0 OS size 35 GB 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:42 hr Watching video - 12:41 hr Gaming - 06:33 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 n/a Galaxy A23 36:17 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 123 Galaxy A23 n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 20 105 Galaxy A23 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 120 Galaxy A23 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 87.9 dB Galaxy A23 n/a

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced August 2020 March 2022 Release date August 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.