Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs Galaxy A32 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Galaxy A32

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy A32

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (547K versus 220K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 990
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (813 against 617 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20
617 nits
Galaxy A32 +32%
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 +5%
89.2%
Galaxy A32
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 550 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2400 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +166%
927
Galaxy A32
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +116%
2766
Galaxy A32
1279
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20 +149%
547621
Galaxy A32
220127
CPU 147614 65278
GPU 195295 56558
Memory 97621 36467
UX 108092 62688
Total score 547621 220127
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 88% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4284 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10552 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 35 GB 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:46 hr
Watching video - 14:17 hr
Gaming - 06:20 hr
Standby - 115 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Galaxy A32
35:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2020 February 2021
Release date August 2020 February 2021
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy Note 20 and iPhone 13 Pro
2. Galaxy Note 20 and iPhone 13
3. Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
4. Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. Galaxy Note 20 and iPhone 12
6. Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A52
7. Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A12
8. Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A22
9. Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A32 5G
10. Galaxy A32 and Galaxy S22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish