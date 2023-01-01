Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs A33 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 412K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (725 against 619 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|98.3%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|366 Hz
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Brown
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G68 MP4
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~487 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +27%
929
731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +46%
2759
1895
|CPU
|147614
|117008
|GPU
|195295
|116615
|Memory
|97621
|77740
|UX
|108092
|102076
|Total score
|546708
|412300
|Max surface temperature
|38.6 °C
|39.8 °C
|Stability
|88%
|99%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|4312
|2254
|Web score
|7665
|8356
|Video editing
|5703
|6959
|Photo editing
|29880
|20777
|Data manipulation
|8172
|8470
|Writing score
|11921
|14684
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2400 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|35 GB
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:17 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:03 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:45 hr
|Standby
|-
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Note 20 +35%
123
Video quality
Galaxy Note 20 +31%
105
Generic camera score
Galaxy Note 20 +41%
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|August 2020
|April 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.359 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.366 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.
Cast your vote
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6