Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 412K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (725 against 619 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.3%
PWM 250 Hz 366 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 20
619 nits
Galaxy A33 5G +17%
725 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 +7%
89.2%
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 550 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +46%
2759
Galaxy A33 5G
1895
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20 +33%
546708
Galaxy A33 5G
412300
CPU 147614 117008
GPU 195295 116615
Memory 97621 77740
UX 108092 102076
Total score 546708 412300
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 20 +91%
4312
Galaxy A33 5G
2254
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 39.8 °C
Stability 88% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4312 2254
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy Note 20
10586
Galaxy A33 5G +2%
10757
Web score 7665 8356
Video editing 5703 6959
Photo editing 29880 20777
Data manipulation 8172 8470
Writing score 11921 14684
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2400 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 35 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:17 hr
Watching video - 15:03 hr
Gaming - 05:45 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 20
87.9 dB
Galaxy A33 5G +1%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2020 March 2022
Release date August 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

