Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs A33 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 98.3% PWM 250 Hz 366 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 619 nits Galaxy A33 5G +17% 725 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 +7% 89.2% Galaxy A33 5G 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2400 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 35 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:17 hr Watching video - 15:03 hr Gaming - 05:45 hr Standby - 105 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 n/a Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 +35% 123 Galaxy A33 5G 91 Video quality Galaxy Note 20 +31% 105 Galaxy A33 5G 80 Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 +41% 120 Galaxy A33 5G 85

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 87.9 dB Galaxy A33 5G +1% 88.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2020 March 2022 Release date August 2020 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.