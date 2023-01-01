Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs A73 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 760 points

22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 760 points Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 6.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 619 nits Galaxy A73 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 +3% 89.2% Galaxy A73 5G 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.0 OS size 35 GB 36.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 123 Galaxy A73 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 20 105 Galaxy A73 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 120 Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 87.9 dB Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2020 March 2022 Release date August 2020 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.