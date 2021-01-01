Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Galaxy Fold
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (515K versus 454K)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (610 against 554 nits)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Better grip in hands – the body is 12.3 mm narrower
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|7.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1536 x 2152 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|12.6:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|362 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|89.2%
|85.79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|62.9 mm (2.48 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|263 gramm (9.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2400 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +25%
931
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +3%
2780
2698
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 +13%
515165
454164
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (37th and 68th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|One UI 2.1
|OS size
|35 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4380 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
37:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|August 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 2000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.359 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.366 W/kg
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
