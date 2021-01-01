Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 vs Galaxy Fold – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Galaxy Fold

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
VS
Самсунг Галакси Фолд
Samsung Galaxy Fold

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (515K versus 454K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (610 against 554 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20
vs
Galaxy Fold

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 7.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1536 x 2152 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 12.6:9
PPI 393 ppi 362 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.2% 85.79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 +10%
610 nits
Galaxy Fold
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 62.9 mm (2.48 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 263 gramm (9.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 +4%
89.2%
Galaxy Fold
85.79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 640
GPU clock 550 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 +3%
2780
Galaxy Fold
2698
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 +13%
515165
Galaxy Fold
454164
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (37th and 68th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2.1
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4380 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20
87.2 dB
Galaxy Fold +4%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 February 2019
Release date August 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 2000 USD
SAR (head) 0.359 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.366 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

