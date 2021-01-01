Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs LG G6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on August 13, 2015, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the LG G6
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 5.1
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (554 against 477 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 10% higher pixel density (565 vs 515 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|565 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.07%
|78.57%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99%
|PWM
|Not detected
|2410 Hz
|Response time
|-
|31.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2809:1
Design and build
|Height
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84936
LG G6 +69%
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
128596
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1.1
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Experience UI
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|-
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
22:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|125°
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|18 mm
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2015
|February 2017
|Release date
|October 2015
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 650 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.428 W/kg
|0.393 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.471 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG G6 is definitely a better buy.
