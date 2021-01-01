Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on August 13, 2015, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.