Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on August 13, 2015, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 5
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.03% more screen real estate
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (626 against 477 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 5.1
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 5
vs
LG V20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 515 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 77.07% 72.04%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 5
477 nits
LG V20 +31%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.2 mm (6.03 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 5 +7%
77.07%
LG V20
72.04%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2150 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 530
GPU clock 772 MHz 624 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1552 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 5
1289
LG V20 +17%
1514
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 5 +4%
3997
LG V20
3859
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 5
84936
LG V20 +70%
144323
Software

Operating system Android 5.1.1 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Experience UI LG UX 5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 5
n/a
LG V20
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 5
n/a
LG V20
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 5
n/a
LG V20
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 9 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 5
n/a
LG V20
80 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2015 September 2016
Release date October 2015 September 2016
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.428 W/kg 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.471 W/kg 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

