Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs LG V20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on August 13, 2015, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.03% more screen real estate
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the LG V20
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (626 against 477 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 5.1
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.07%
|72.04%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2150 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|- 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|624 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|~498 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1289
LG V20 +17%
1514
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 5 +4%
3997
3859
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84936
LG V20 +70%
144323
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1.1
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Experience UI
|LG UX 5
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
19:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2015
|September 2016
|Release date
|October 2015
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.428 W/kg
|0.824 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.471 W/kg
|0.892 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V20 is definitely a better buy.
