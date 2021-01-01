Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on August 13, 2015, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.