Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs LG V30
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on August 13, 2015, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG V30
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (610 against 477 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 5.1
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|537 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.07%
|81.48%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|227 Hz
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|772 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1552 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1659
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84936
LG V30 +86%
158145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
211181
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1.1
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Experience UI
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
33:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|107°
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
87
Video quality
Generic camera score
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2015
|August 2017
|Release date
|October 2015
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 587 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.428 W/kg
|0.375 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.471 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V30 is definitely a better buy.
