Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on August 13, 2015, against the LG V40 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.