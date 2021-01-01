Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 5 vs V40 ThinQ – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs LG V40 ThinQ

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 5
VS
Лджи V40 ThinQ
Samsung Galaxy Note 5
LG V40 ThinQ

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7420) that was released on August 13, 2015, against the LG V40 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (628 against 477 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 5.1
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 5
vs
V40 ThinQ

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.07% 83.85%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM Not detected 250 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 5
477 nits
V40 ThinQ +32%
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153.2 mm (6.03 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 5
77.07%
V40 ThinQ +9%
83.85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and LG V40 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 630
GPU clock 772 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1552 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 5
1289
V40 ThinQ +66%
2144
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 5
3997
V40 ThinQ +54%
6166
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 5
84936
V40 ThinQ +186%
243339
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.1.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Experience UI LG UX 7.1
OS size - 20.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 5
n/a
V40 ThinQ
8:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 5
n/a
V40 ThinQ
10:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 5
n/a
V40 ThinQ
21:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 9 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 5
n/a
V40 ThinQ
84.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2015 October 2018
Release date October 2015 October 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 700 USD
SAR (head) 0.428 W/kg 0.318 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.471 W/kg 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V40 ThinQ is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
4. LG V40 ThinQ vs Samsung Galaxy S10
5. LG V40 ThinQ vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
6. LG V40 ThinQ vs Samsung Galaxy S9
7. LG V40 ThinQ vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
8. LG V40 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish