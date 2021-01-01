Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 8
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про Макс
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • 14% higher pixel density (522 vs 458 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 258K)
  • Comes with 669 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 3300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (102 vs 89 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (812 against 637 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 8
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.14% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM 257 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 8
637 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +27%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%
iPhone 11 Pro Max +1%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 546 MHz -
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 8
258272
iPhone 11 Pro Max +113%
549189

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 8
10:20 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +48%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +35%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 8 +5%
22:16 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 September 2019
Release date September 2017 September 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.173 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs S10 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy S20
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs S9 Plus
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone 11
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S20
10. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish