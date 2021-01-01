Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 8 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 159K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (89 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (638 against 499 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • 21% higher pixel density (522 vs 432 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 8
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 522 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.14% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 257 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 8 +28%
638 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 8 +4%
83.14%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 546 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 8
169920
Honor 10 +24%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 8 +61%
256826
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 8
10:20 hr
Honor 10 +13%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 8 +26%
14:34 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 8 +5%
22:16 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 8 +3%
86.9 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 April 2018
Release date September 2017 April 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.173 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

