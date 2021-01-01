Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 159K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 20% longer battery life (89 vs 74 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (638 against 499 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- 21% higher pixel density (522 vs 432 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Weighs 42 grams less
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.14%
|79.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|257 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
169920
Honor 10 +24%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 8 +61%
256826
159477
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|One UI
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:20 hr
Honor 10 +13%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 8 +26%
14:34 hr
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 8 +5%
22:16 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
100
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|April 2018
|Release date
|September 2017
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.173 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is definitely a better buy.
