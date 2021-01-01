Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 8 vs Honor 20i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 20i

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 8
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20i
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Huawei Honor 20i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 20i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (638 against 422 nits)
  • 26% higher pixel density (522 vs 415 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 190K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 8
vs
Honor 20i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.14% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 257 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 8 +51%
638 nits
Honor 20i
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%
Honor 20i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Huawei Honor 20i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G51
GPU clock 546 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 8 +23%
169920
Honor 20i
137864
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 8 +35%
256826
Honor 20i
190451
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM One UI EMUI 9
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 8
10:20 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 8
22:16 hr
Honor 20i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 8
86.9 dB
Honor 20i
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2017 April 2019
Release date September 2017 April 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.173 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

