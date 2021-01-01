Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.