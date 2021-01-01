Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.