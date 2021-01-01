Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 8 vs Oppo A5s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Oppo A5s

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 8
VS
Оппо А5с
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Oppo A5s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Oppo A5s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 100K)
  • 93% higher pixel density (522 vs 271 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5s
  • Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3300 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 8
vs
Oppo A5s

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 522 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.14% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 257 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 8
638 nits
Oppo A5s
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 155.9 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 8 +2%
83.14%
Oppo A5s
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Oppo A5s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 546 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1794 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 8 +97%
169920
Oppo A5s
86231
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 8 +157%
256826
Oppo A5s
100073
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1
ROM One UI ColorOS 5.2
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 8
10:20 hr
Oppo A5s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Oppo A5s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 8
22:16 hr
Oppo A5s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 8
86.9 dB
Oppo A5s
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced August 2017 April 2019
Release date September 2017 May 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.173 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
