Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Oppo A7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.