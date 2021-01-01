Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy A31

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А31
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy A31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 143K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (522 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (124 vs 89 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 8
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.14% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.8%
PWM 257 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 8 +2%
638 nits
Galaxy A31
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%
Galaxy A31 +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 546 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 8 +54%
169920
Galaxy A31
110528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 8 +79%
256826
Galaxy A31
143440
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 8
10:20 hr
Galaxy A31 +62%
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Galaxy A31 +40%
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 8
22:16 hr
Galaxy A31 +60%
35:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 8 +11%
86.9 dB
Galaxy A31
78.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2017 March 2020
Release date September 2017 April 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.173 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A31. But if the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (47.1%)
9 (52.9%)
Total votes: 17

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
