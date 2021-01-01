Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.