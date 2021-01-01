Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy A51 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, which is powered by Exynos 980 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 29% higher pixel density (522 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (313K versus 258K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 980

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 8
vs
Galaxy A51 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.14% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 257 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 8
637 nits
Galaxy A51 5G
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%
Galaxy A51 5G +5%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali G76MP5
GPU clock 546 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 8
258272
Galaxy A51 5G +21%
313612
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (186th and 136th place)

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM One UI One UI 2.0
OS size 13 GB 22.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 8
10:20 hr
Galaxy A51 5G +40%
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Galaxy A51 5G +28%
18:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 8
22:16 hr
Galaxy A51 5G
22:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2017 April 2020
Release date September 2017 June 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.173 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 1.55 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is definitely a better buy.

