Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, which is powered by Exynos 980 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.