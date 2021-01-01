Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.