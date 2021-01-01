Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Note 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on August 22, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (638 against 477 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 5.1
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Optical image stabilization
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.14%
|77.07%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|257 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-T760 MP8
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|772 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 8 +53%
1969
1289
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 8 +68%
6708
3997
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 8 +100%
169920
84936
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
256826
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 5.1.1
|ROM
|One UI
|Experience UI
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|25 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
100
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|9
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|August 2015
|Release date
|September 2017
|October 2015
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.173 W/kg
|0.428 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|0.471 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is definitely a better buy.
