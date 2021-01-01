Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on August 9, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Comes with 826 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (97 vs 79 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • 13% higher pixel density (514 vs 456 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 318K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 756 and 544 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 9
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.4:9
PPI 514 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.32% 85.41%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 144.6% 98.8%
PWM 227 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 9
651 nits
iPhone XS Max
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%
iPhone XS Max +1%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 572 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 9
244752
iPhone XS Max +24%
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 9
318911
iPhone XS Max +24%
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 19 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 9 +12%
12:36 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 9 +22%
16:45 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 9 +75%
28:13 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 9
71.6 dB
iPhone XS Max +8%
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2018
Release date August 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.381 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.509 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

