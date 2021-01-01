Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on August 9, 2018, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.