Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Huawei P40 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on August 9, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (658 against 495 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • 17% higher pixel density (514 vs 441 PPI)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 329K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 7.28% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 9
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 514 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.32% 91.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 144.6% 99.4%
PWM 227 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 9 +33%
658 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%
P40 Pro +9%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 572 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 9
543
P40 Pro +43%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 9
2162
P40 Pro +45%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 9
329932
P40 Pro +47%
484432
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (120th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 11
OS size 19 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 9
12:36 hr
P40 Pro +22%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 9
16:45 hr
P40 Pro +10%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 9 +25%
28:13 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (111th and 64th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Note 9
107
P40 Pro +31%
140
Video quality
Galaxy Note 9
94
P40 Pro +12%
105
Generic camera score
Galaxy Note 9
103
P40 Pro +24%
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 9
70.8 dB
P40 Pro +25%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 March 2020
Release date August 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.381 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.509 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
