Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs LG G7 ThinQ
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on August 9, 2018, against the LG G7 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Shows 26% longer battery life (97 vs 77 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 276K)
- Stereo speakers
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (918 against 651 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 10% higher pixel density (563 vs 514 PPI)
- Weighs 39 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|514 ppi
|563 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.32%
|83.19%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|144.6%
|-
|PWM
|227 Hz
|1174 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|32.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1988:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 9 +8%
544
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 9 +4%
2161
2071
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
244752
G7 ThinQ +6%
259278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 9 +15%
318911
276374
AnTuTu Ranking List (196th and 250th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|LG UX 7.0
|OS size
|19 GB
|8.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Yes, WPC/WPA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 9 +19%
12:36 hr
10:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 9 +73%
16:45 hr
9:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 9 +22%
28:13 hr
23:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|107°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Note 9 +27%
107
84
Video quality
Galaxy Note 9 +19%
94
79
Generic camera score
Galaxy Note 9 +24%
103
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|May 2018
|Release date
|August 2018
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.381 W/kg
|0.244 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.509 W/kg
|1.466 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7