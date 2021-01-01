Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy A51

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 9
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on August 9, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 187K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (514 vs 405 PPI)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (97 vs 86 hours)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 9
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 514 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.32% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 144.6% 98.8%
PWM 227 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 8 ms 25 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 9 +2%
651 nits
Galaxy A51
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%
Galaxy A51 +4%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 572 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 9 +57%
544
Galaxy A51
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 9 +68%
2161
Galaxy A51
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 9 +120%
244752
Galaxy A51
111459
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 9 +70%
318911
Galaxy A51
187142
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 3.0
OS size 19 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 9
12:36 hr
Galaxy A51 +7%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 9 +16%
16:45 hr
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 9 +31%
28:13 hr
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 9
71.6 dB
Galaxy A51 +14%
81.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2018 December 2019
Release date August 2018 December 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.381 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.509 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
37 (78.7%)
10 (21.3%)
Total votes: 47

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
