Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on August 9, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.