Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on August 9, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by the same chip and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 30% higher pixel density (514 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 680 and 544 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 9
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 514 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.32% 86.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 144.6% 140.4%
PWM 227 Hz 229 Hz
Response time 8 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 9 +6%
651 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 572 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 3.1
OS size 19 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 9
12:36 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +16%
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 9 +8%
16:45 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 9 +4%
28:13 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
27:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 9
71.6 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +17%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 January 2020
Release date August 2018 February 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.381 W/kg 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.509 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

