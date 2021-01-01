Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Note 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on August 9, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (651 against 477 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 5.1
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Weighs 30 grams less
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|514 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.32%
|77.07%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|144.6%
|-
|PWM
|227 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-T760 MP8
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|772 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2161
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 9 +188%
244752
84936
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318911
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 5.1.1
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Experience UI
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
28:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|25 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|9
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|August 2015
|Release date
|August 2018
|October 2015
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.381 W/kg
|0.428 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.509 W/kg
|0.471 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is definitely a better buy.
