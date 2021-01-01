Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Note 5

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 9
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 5
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on August 9, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (651 against 477 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 5.1
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 5
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 9
vs
Galaxy Note 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 514 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 84.32% 77.07%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 144.6% -
PWM 227 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 9 +36%
651 nits
Galaxy Note 5
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 9 +9%
84.32%
Galaxy Note 5
77.07%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-T760 MP8
GPU clock 572 MHz 772 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~302 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1552 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 9 +188%
244752
Galaxy Note 5
84936
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 5.1.1
ROM One UI 2.5 Experience UI
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 9
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 August 2015
Release date August 2018 October 2015
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.381 W/kg 0.428 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.509 W/kg 0.471 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Samsung Galaxy Note 9
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 9
3. Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 9
4. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 9
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 5
7. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung Galaxy Note 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish