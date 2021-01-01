Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on August 9, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (97 vs 89 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 258K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Tests and specifications

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 514 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.32% 83.14%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 144.6% -
PWM 227 Hz 257 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 9 +3%
658 nits
Galaxy Note 8
637 nits
Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 9 +1%
84.32%
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 572 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 9 +28%
329932
Galaxy Note 8
258272
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI
OS size 19 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 9 +21%
12:36 hr
Galaxy Note 8
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 9 +15%
16:45 hr
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 9 +27%
28:13 hr
Galaxy Note 8
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 16

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 9
70.8 dB
Galaxy Note 8 +21%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 August 2017
Release date August 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.381 W/kg 0.173 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.509 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

