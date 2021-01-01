Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Comes with 2273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2227 mAh
- Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
- Shows 59% longer battery life (110 vs 69 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (705 against 637 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (600K versus 462K)
- Stereo speakers
- 21% higher pixel density (476 vs 393 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 11.4 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|85.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|32 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
732
iPhone 12 mini +122%
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2442
iPhone 12 mini +71%
4181
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
462426
iPhone 12 mini +30%
600658
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|-
|OS size
|22.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Lite +11%
13:35 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Lite +57%
19:07 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Lite +181%
34:29 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|January 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.484 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.
