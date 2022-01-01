Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Lite vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (540K versus 358K)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (33:55 vs 31:37 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4080 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Lite
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 97.4%
PWM 250 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 32 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Lite +1%
703 nits
Pixel 5
693 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Lite +2%
87.8%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Lite +20%
718
Pixel 5
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Lite +33%
2399
Pixel 5
1810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Lite +51%
540728
Pixel 5
358442
CPU 147981 103856
GPU 186878 92784
Memory 99654 74253
UX 107915 90089
Total score 540728 358442
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 Lite +182%
3052
Pixel 5
1084
Stability 88% 89%
Graphics test 18 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 3052 1084
PCMark 3.0 score 9817 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android
OS size 22.5 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:18 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 15:48 hr 15:02 hr
Gaming 04:33 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 125 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10 Lite +7%
33:55 hr
Pixel 5
31:37 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (94th and 144th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 Lite
88.9 dB
Pixel 5 +3%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2020 September 2020
Release date January 2020 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.484 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.

