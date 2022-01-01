Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Google Pixel 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (540K versus 358K)
- Shows 7% longer battery life (33:55 vs 31:37 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4080 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 12W
- Stereo speakers
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|85.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|97.4%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|32 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Lite +20%
718
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Lite +33%
2399
1810
|CPU
|147981
|103856
|GPU
|186878
|92784
|Memory
|99654
|74253
|UX
|107915
|90089
|Total score
|540728
|358442
|Stability
|88%
|89%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|3052
|1084
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9817
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|22.5 GB
|16.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4080 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|10:18 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|15:48 hr
|15:02 hr
|Gaming
|04:33 hr
|05:40 hr
|Standby
|125 hr
|104 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (94th and 144th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|January 2020
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.484 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.
