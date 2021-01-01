Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Lite vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 50

Самсунг Галакси С10 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (110 vs 100 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 785 and 721 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Lite
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 89.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 32 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Lite
701 nits
Honor 50 +6%
745 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Lite
87.8%
Honor 50 +2%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 585 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Lite
2408
Honor 50 +22%
2941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 Lite
497989
Honor 50 +2%
508174
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (154th and 144th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 22.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 45 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Lite
13:35 hr
Honor 50 +17%
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Lite +3%
19:07 hr
Honor 50
18:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Lite
34:29 hr
Honor 50
34:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2020 June 2021
Release date January 2020 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.484 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Apple iPhone XR
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Apple iPhone 11
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 50 and Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Huawei Honor 50 and Apple iPhone 13
8. Huawei Honor 50 and Xiaomi 11T
9. Huawei Honor 50 and Huawei Honor 50 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 50 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish