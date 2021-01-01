Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Shows 29% longer battery life (110 vs 85 hours)
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (459K versus 337K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 37% higher pixel density (538 vs 393 PPI)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|538 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|88.14%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|99.1%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|32 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Lite +5%
713
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2381
Mate 20 Pro +3%
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 Lite +31%
354374
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Lite +36%
459594
337948
AnTuTu Rating (105th and 163rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|22.5 GB
|15.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:35 hr
Mate 20 Pro +2%
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Lite +25%
19:07 hr
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Lite +21%
34:29 hr
28:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|October 2018
|Release date
|January 2020
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 972 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.484 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. But if the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
