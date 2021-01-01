Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Lite vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro

VS
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (110 vs 85 hours)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (459K versus 337K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 37% higher pixel density (538 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Lite
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 88.14%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.1%
PWM 250 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 32 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Lite +7%
691 nits
Mate 20 Pro
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 585 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 Lite +31%
354374
Mate 20 Pro
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Lite +36%
459594
Mate 20 Pro
337948
AnTuTu Rating (105th and 163rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 22.5 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Lite
13:35 hr
Mate 20 Pro +2%
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Lite +25%
19:07 hr
Mate 20 Pro
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Lite +21%
34:29 hr
Mate 20 Pro
28:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 Lite +14%
88.9 dB
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2020 October 2018
Release date January 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) 0.484 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. But if the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

