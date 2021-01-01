Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (457K versus 400K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|89.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|32 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2560 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G77 MP8
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 Lite +3%
711
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2418
Nova 8 Pro +7%
2582
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Lite +14%
457080
400600
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (70th and 96th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|22.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
34:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2020
|December 2020
|Release date
|January 2020
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.484 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.
