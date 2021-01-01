Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Lite vs Nova 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С10 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 Про
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (457K versus 400K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Lite
vs
Nova 8 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 89.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 32 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 Lite
87.8%
Nova 8 Pro +2%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 585 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Lite
2418
Nova 8 Pro +7%
2582
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Lite +14%
457080
Nova 8 Pro
400600

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 11
OS size 22.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2020 December 2020
Release date January 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.484 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
