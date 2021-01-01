Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 Lite vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Huawei P40

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Huawei P40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (110 vs 89 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (705 against 583 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10 Lite
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.8% 86.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 129.7%
PWM 250 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 32 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 Lite +21%
705 nits
Huawei P40
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 Lite +2%
87.8%
Huawei P40
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 Lite
2377
Huawei P40 +30%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 Lite
458532
Huawei P40 +6%
485432

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 11
OS size 22.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Lite +1%
13:35 hr
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Lite +4%
19:07 hr
Huawei P40
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Lite +54%
34:29 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (40th and 97th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 Lite +12%
88.4 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2020 March 2020
Release date January 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.484 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

