Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
- Shows 24% longer battery life (110 vs 89 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (705 against 583 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|87.8%
|86.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|129.7%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|32 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
723
Huawei P40 +7%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2377
Huawei P40 +30%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
458532
Huawei P40 +6%
485432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (63rd and 46th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|22.5 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10 Lite +1%
13:35 hr
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10 Lite +4%
19:07 hr
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 Lite +54%
34:29 hr
22:26 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (40th and 97th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|January 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.484 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.
